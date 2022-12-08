HP Election Results: BJP's Jai Ram Thakur Retains Constituency, Loses CM Seat

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Even though incumbent Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur is set to win from Mandi district's Seraj constituency, he will be stepping down from the CM seat, with Congress in lead. Congress has crossed the majority mark and is all set to form the government in Himachal Pradesh.

"I will tender my resignation to the Governor in a short while from now," Jairam Thakur said.

"I respect people's mandate and I want to thank the prime minister and other central leadership during the last 5 years. We'll stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcoming and improve during the next term," he added.

Meanwhile, Thakur, as of now, is defeating Congress' Chet Ram with a margin of over 37,000 votes after 15 rounds of counting.

Who is Jai Ram Thakur?

During the 2007 assembly elections, Thakur was the BJP’s state chief. This was the first time the BJP formed the government in Himachal Pradesh on its own, with Prem Kumar Dhumal as the CM. At that time, Thakur served as Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the Dhumal government from 2010 to 2012.

It was Dhumal's shocking defeat in the 2017 assembly polls that led to the chief ministerial race in the state being thrown open, and Thakur emerged as the “natural choice”, despite names of several tall leaders, including Union minister J P Nadda, doing the rounds.