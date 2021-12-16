Goa Assembly Polls: Congress Releases First List of Candidates

The Congress party on Thursday, 16 December, released the first list of candidates selected by its Central Election Committee (CEC) for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Goa.
The eight candidates announced by the the party and their constituencies are:
Sudhir Kanolkar - Mapusa
Tony Rodrigues - Taleigao
Rajesh Verenkar - Ponda
Sankalp Amonkar - Marmugao
Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco - Curtorim
Digmbar Vasant Kamat - Margao
Yuri Alemao - Cuncolim
Altone D'Costa - Quepem
BACKGROUND
Earlier on 30 November, the Goa Forward Party President Vijai Sardesai announced that his party will join hands with the Congress to fight against the "incompetent and undemocratic reign" of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.
Forty seats of Goa are slated to go to polls in February next year. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress Party appear to be at odds with each other, with the TMC unleashing digs at both the BJP, as well the Congress, in the run up to the polls.
