'Will Raise Black Flags': 23 Farmer Unions To Protest PM Modi's Punjab Visit

Protesting farmers alleged that the government had not formed a committee on MSP, while Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri rampage, had been given bail.

Meanwhile, responding to Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, Union Minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that the grand old party was feeling threatened by the BJP's popularity.

The planned agitations come over a month after protesters blocked the PM's cavalcade at a flyover near Punjab's Hussainiwala, following which he returned to Delhi without addressing a scheduled rally.

The incident that took place on 5 January was labelled a security breach by the government, as the PM was stuck for 15 minutes, during which some people – including those cheering with BJP flags – had come close to his convoy.