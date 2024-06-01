Exit Polls: BJP or INDIA, Who Has the Edge? | Elections 2024 with Faye & Aditya

What do the exit polls predict about BJP & INDIA Bloc? Watch.
(Photo: The Quint)
The exit polls for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are out! Amongst the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, who has an edge, and where? What would the poll predictions mean for the political parties?
The Quint's Aditya Menon and Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza talk to Professor Sayantan Ghosh, and veteran journalists Javed Ansari and Manish Anand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined