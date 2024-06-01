Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Exit Polls: BJP or INDIA, Who Has the Edge? | Elections 2024 with Faye & Aditya

Exit Polls: BJP or INDIA, Who Has the Edge? | Elections 2024 with Faye & Aditya

Exit polls reveal potential edge for BJP over INDIA in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
What do the exit polls predict about BJP & INDIA Bloc? Watch.

The exit polls for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are out! Amongst the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, who has an edge, and where? What would the poll predictions mean for the political parties?

The Quint's Aditya Menon and Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza talk to Professor Sayantan Ghosh, and veteran journalists Javed Ansari and Manish Anand.

Tune in now!

