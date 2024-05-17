Goal Was to Contest, Not Win: How Shyam Rangeela Was Stopped From Fighting Modi

Shyam Rangeela's nomination to fight from Varanasi was rejected.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
In a conversation with The Quint around a week ago, comedian Shyam Rangeela was positive, brimming with energy to take on PM Modi is his bastion, Varanasi. However, on 15 May, Rangeela was told his nomination was rejected after five days of running around and waiting.
But what exactly preceded the rejection of his nomination? Flimsy grounds and intentional delays, Rangeela alleged.
Rangeela said that it wasn't just him, but many other aspiring candidates, around 300 or so who had come to file their nominations, but they faced a similar ordeal. "There are people who want to fight, but their nomination is not being accepted."
Almost 70% of the people who had come to file their nominations weren't able to do so that day, they went out of the office, shouted slogans and tore up about documents and left.
They had stood in line for 3 days.
Here's what happened.
The last time slot to submit all documents officially was 3 PM, 14 May.
He was told to submit his affidavit by 11:59 PM on the same day, the PRO had written the time on his document.
The form which mentioned the time stamp.
He continued, "When we went before 10 PM the same night, before the deadline, the DM said, 'How have they even come here? Who let them in?' They had probably assumed that we won't come at night and if we won't, we won't be able to do the pending work they assigned to us."
He also went to the DM's office also and recorded the video to show the time too.
Next morning, Rangeela was informed his nomination was rejected and he went to confront DM Rajalingam and asked him: "I was here at 10 PM the previous day, why did you reject it and put a timestamp of 11:30 PM? Why couldn't you take my document from me?"
When it comes to the oath, Rangeela pointed out the following incidents:
First, candidates had requested for oath the previous day, within the deadline. "Officers, especially the DM told assured us that it will be done later, gave us the slips and told us to leave."
Second, his lawyer also informed him that the onus for the oath is on the office. "I asked them about it too, I was told it's a just a simple process where the officer and I sign the document and the oath is done. Nothing complex. It's their responsibility to get it done."
Third, other candidates who had written their oath and attached it to their documents, the officer hasn't signed and told them they have not submitted their oath, "I saw the people facing this. They simply went back on their word."
Moreover, he pointed out that till 14 May, there were 15 nominations, then PM Modi also filed his nomination and now there are only eight nominations which have been accepted.
He alleges that out of the 15, seven were dummy candidates purposely put in place to delay the entire process by 3 PM so others are not able to complete the document process.
DM of Varanasi, Rajalingam maintains the blame on Rangeela that he did not take the oath.
Determined to fight the good fight, he said that he "will expose the Election Commission, it was a strategic plan to not let us contest the elections."
When he spoke with The Quint a week ago, Rangeela told us that the reason he entered politics was what he faced since 2017.
Back then an episode of his on TV show 'Laughter Challenge' was stopped from airing. In it, he had impersonated not just PM Modi but also Rahul Gandhi.
There should not be such censorship in comedy, he believes. Rangeela then stopped getting work from TV and his career got affected. That is what propelled him towards politics.
Rangeela said that unlike others, he does not come from wealth but a family of farmers and doesn't own any lavish properties or capital that would have helped him finance the electoral fight.
All he has is a resolve to talk about voting and democratic and it was this that makes him still persevere.
Varanasi will go to polls in the seventh phase of the current Lok Sabha elections.
(The Quint has reached out to Varanasi DM's office and response will be updated once received).
