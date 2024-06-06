Election Results: In NDA vs 'INDIA' Contest, 'Non-Aligned' Parties Get Decimated

With the results for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections announced on 4 June 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to form the government with 292 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, giving a tough fight to the NDA, managed to secure a total 234 seats.

In what was probably the most bipolar elections in decades, the regional parties part of either 'INDIA' or the NDA benefitted from their respective "waves". But it is the regional parties which went to the polls alone that have seemingly lost ground in their respective home turfs.

From SAD in Punjab, INLD and JJP in Haryana, BSP in UP, AIUDF in Assam and BJD in Odisha to YSRCP, BRS and AIADMK in the South; here's a look at the regional parties that got practically "decimated" these elections.