EC’s Meet With States Today, To Review Ban on Political Rallies & Roadshows

The Election Commission (EC) of India is slated to hold review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in 5 poll-bound states on Saturday, 22 January. The EC meeting will be attended by the Union health secretary, as well as the chief secretaries and health secretaries of the states.

The five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur – are expected to submit the current status of vaccination and COVID-19 caseload during the virtual meeting, news agency IANS reported.

The EC is expected to take a stock of the prevailing public health situation in the states, and take a decision on the restrictions on political rallies, campaigns, and roadshows accordingly.