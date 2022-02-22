EC Removes 50% Capacity Limit on Rallies, Roadshows Amid Polling Season

The decision to ease the curbs comes as the polling process is underway in five states in the country.

Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls in seven phases, will see its fourth phase on Wednesday. While the Punjab had cast its votes on 20 February, Uttarakhand and Goa had polled on 14 February, and Manipur will vote on 28 February and 5 March.

Counting of votes for all five states will take place on 10 March.