EC Removes 50% Capacity Limit on Rallies, Roadshows Amid Polling Season

A massive crowd at Amit Shah's rally in Uttar Pradesh.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AmitShah)
The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, 22 February, relaxed the previously imposed 50 percent capacity cap on meetings, rallies, and roadshows of political parties.
"Considering the fact that the number of COVID cases have become very small in the poll bound states, the Commission, taking into account the need of the political parties and candidates, further relaxes the restrictions on campaigning with the immediate effect," the EC notice read.
The EC has also allowed roadshows subject to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) regulations and with prior permission of district authorities.
The previous EC order had said that "the number of persons attending the indoor/outdoor meetings/rallies will be limited to maximum of 50 percent of the capacity of Indoor halls and 30 percent of the open ground capacity or as fixed by DEO as per requirement of the social distancing norms and whichever is less.”
The decision to ease the curbs comes as the polling process is underway in five states in the country.
Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls in seven phases, will see its fourth phase on Wednesday. While the Punjab had cast its votes on 20 February, Uttarakhand and Goa had polled on 14 February, and Manipur will vote on 28 February and 5 March.
Counting of votes for all five states will take place on 10 March.
