EC’s Ban on Political Rallies and Roadshows: Did It Work?

EC's ban on political rallies and roadshows seems to have had no effect on leaders across the party lines.
Last month on 8 January, the Election Commission of India (ECI), along with announcing the schedule for Assembly elections in five states of India, also announced a ban on political rallies and roadshows till 15 January.
The ban was later extended multiple times till Sunday, 6 February. But how was the ban enforced during this election season?
The Election Commission of India's notice
From India’s Home Minister Amit Shah to Indian National Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, political leaders across the party lines were seen openly flouting the ban on rallies and roadshows.
Picking up the issue of an alleged exodus of Hindus from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana before 2017, an issue that has been repeatedly debunked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on 22 January, began his door-to-door election campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, claiming an improvement in law and order in the state.
Again, on 2 February, Shah shared pictures of his public relations campaign in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh.
With no mask and no social distancing, Shah was seen repeatedly flouting COVID-19 protocols.
Shah was not alone though. In fact, many leaders, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, continued to overlook guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of people, huddled together, were also seen in the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's roadshows.
While most schools continue to function online and offices continue with 50 percent staff size, political rallies and roadshows have taken place with little or no resistance from the EC.
Meanwhile, India, on Sunday, reported a decline in daily cases, recording 1,07,474 new COVID-19 infections, 2,13,246 recoveries and 865 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The 2022 state Assembly elections will begin with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh on 10 February and will end on 7 March, with the seventh and last phase of the polling in the state. The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.
