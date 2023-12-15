88% Winning Candidates of 5 Recent Assembly Elections Are Crorepatis: ADR Report

The National Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) released a report on Thursday, 14 December, analysing the financial background and other details of the winning candidates of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.
The National Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) released a report on Thursday, 14 December, analysing the financial background and other details of the winning candidates in the recently held Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.
The report is based on self-sworn affidavits of all 678 winning candidates in the elections.
Here's a look at the report's findings:
Out of 678 winning candidates analysed, 595 (88 percent) are crorepatis. Telangana tops the list of crorepati candidates followed by Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.
As for the parties with the highest number of crorepati winning candidates in the polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) top the list, i.e all seven winning legislators of the AIMIM are crorepatis, and one each winning candidate of the CPI and RLD is a crorepati.
As for the Bharatiya Janata Party, 298 out of 342 winning candidates (87 percent) are crorepatis. The Congress' figure is 89 percent, or 209 out of 235 winning candidates.
Further, the average assets per winning candidate is Rs 14.26 crore. Telangana leads this list, with Rs 38.88 crore average assets per winning candidate, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.
