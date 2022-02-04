Congress' Goa Candidates Take Anti-Defection Oath in Rahul Gandhi's Presence

All 40 Candidates from the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance take a Pledge of Loyalty to stay united and loyal. They pledge never to support or participate in any activity that would sell Goa's identity.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Goa Congress)
All candidates from the Congress-Goa Forward alliance in Goa on Friday took oath on the Constitution not to defect or resign from the party in the course of their five-year term as legislators, if elected.
The oath was administered in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long tour in the poll-bound state, where elections are scheduled to be held on 14 February.
Last month, all Congress candidates had taken similar oaths in places of religious worship, like temples, chapel, and a dargah, against defection.
As many as 15 out of the 17 Congress MLAs who were elected to the Assembly in the 2017 polls had quit the party, forcing the Congress to make a public display of its candidate's faith in the party.
Earlier this week, Aam Aadmi Party candidates signed affidavits in the presence of the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which they have promised not to defect after getting elected.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)