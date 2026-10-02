'Who Gave Gyanesh Kumar Permission to Disenfranchise 13 Crore Voters?': CJP

CJP had planned to hold its Mumbai protest at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on 2 October. However, the Mumbai Police did not grant permission to the group to hold the protest at the venue.

Das nevertheless appealed to people in Mumbai to turn up.

"That's why this protest is starting from here, from Mumbai. I appeal to the people of Mumbai that everyone should come out in large numbers today at Shivaji Park at 4 o'clock. Mumbai police is much more professional than Delhi police. Let me say that. Delhi police must learn a thing or two from the Mumbai police. The Mumbai police will ensure that there is a peaceful protest here. We will also fully cooperate with them. This is a young generation that is asking for better. And everybody understands that when we are asking for a better system, nobody can oppose it."

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also spoke about the police action against protesters in Delhi and said he hoped the situation in Mumbai would be different.

"All the crime has ended in Delhi, there are no more rapes happening, there are no murders happening, there are no thefts happening. Delhi police is completely free which is why they have deployed thousands of them to arrest peaceful protestors, arrest students, arrest youth. So, congratulations to Delhi police and thanks, hats off for making Delhi crime free."

On the possibility of police detention in Mumbai, Ranka said:

"I hope Bombay would be different, I hope Mumbai police will cooperate with us, we are peaceful, we have kept all our protests peacefully, we have done all our protests very peacefully and we hope it will be the way today here in Mumbai."

Ranka also questioned the authority behind decisions related to voter rolls and the delimitation of Assam.