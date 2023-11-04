'Where's the Proof They Were Maoists?': Ask Widows of Bastar Ahead of Elections

Stuck between the State and armed left-wing extremists, the tribals are stuck in a rock and a hard place with nowhere to go. The allegations of excesses by the police and security forces on the native residents have a long history.

The most recent one, which gained widespread attention, happened on 17 May 2021, when three tribals – Kawasi Waga, Uika Pandu, and Korsa Bhima - were allegedly shot dead by security forces during a protest against a security force camp which came up on 12 May in the Silger village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.