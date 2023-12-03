Patan Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress Won In This Seat Of Chhattisgarh

Patan seat, an unreserved general seat in Durg district with the constituency number 62 in the Chhattisgarh State Assembly, is traditionally a stronghold of CM Bhupesh Baghel since 1993 and has seen CM Baghel and his nephew Vijay Baghel face off each other four times.

CM Baghel in all the four contests won all but once in 2008 when his current opponent and a relative of him Vijay Baghel clinched victory and defeated him by a margin of around 7000 votes.

Cut to 2023 Chhattisgarh state Assembly Elections, Patan constituency is witnessing a fight between Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress and Vijay Baghel (Sansad) of the BJP.

The entry of Amit Jogi, son of his erstwhile rival Ajit Jogi in the Congress, has added a new flavor to the elections with Jogi's eyes set on the Satnami and tribal votes of the area.



Congress has won in this seat of Chhattisgarh. We have updated this result of 62 based on the live counting of votes.



In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, the Patan seat was won by the Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP candidate Motilal Sahu had come in second place.



In 2013, the Patan constituency was won by the Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel and the runner-up was the BJP candidate Vijay Baghel.



Patan assembly constituency falls under Durg Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently held by the BJP MP Vijay Baghel.