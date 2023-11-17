In Photos: Targeting 75 Seats, Says Baghel As Polling Concludes in Chhattisgarh

Incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel waits in a queue before he casts his vote in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.
(Image: X/@bhupeshbaghel)
After casting his vote in Durg district, incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told reporters that the Congress party's target is to cross 75 seats.
Baghel said that the chief minister will be decided by the party high command after the results are declared.
Voters in Sarguja district waited patiently for their turn to enter the polling booth in the ongoing Chattisgarh Phase II elections.
"One important thing that we are seeing in this voting is that there is a long queue of women. And certainly, this long queue of women has given its blessings to the BJP," former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh said on Friday.
A senior citizen comes out to cast his ballot in Raipur District, Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh Dy CM and Congress candidate from Ambikapur, TS Singh Deo cast his vote at a polling booth in in Rajmohini Devi Girls College.
"My name has never been projected by the party for CM. We are fighting in a joint leadership, and Bhupesh Baghel is leading it... I haven't heard that my name is projected as CM," Deo told reporters on 17 November 2023.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections were held in two phases -- with 20 of the total 90 seats going to polls on 7 November while the remaining going to polls on 17 November. The results will be declared on 3 December.
The first phase of the polls had seen a voter turnout of 78 percent.
