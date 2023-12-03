Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Track How the Big Netas Are Performing

Check the results of VIP seats and key candidates of Chhattisgarh elections 2023.
(Photo: The Quint Lab)
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates: From incumbent chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh to heavyweights like TS Singh Deo and Arun Sao, the fate of many big names in Chhattisgarh is being decided in this state's Assembly elections.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Congress is contesting from his home constituency Patan, in Durg district. The seat is witnessing another chapter in the electoral tussle between the uncle and his nephew, Vijay Baghel representing the BJP. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh has strategically fielded their party chief and former Chief Minister, Ajit Jogi’s son, Amit Jogi for the Patan seat.
BJP heavyweight Raman Singh, the current national vice president of the BJP has dominated the electoral scenario in Chhattisgarh for over two decades. He has served as the second and longest serving Chief Minister of the state for 15 years from 2003 to 2018. He is vying for the Rajnandgaon constituency, which he has represented since 2008 and is up against Girish Dewangan, general secretary of Chhattisgarh Congress.
Congress’ star candidate and current Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo is contending from his tried and tested constituency Ambikapur, in Surguja district. He has a record of representing three consecutive terms from this seat. The BJP has deployed their national treasurer and former Cabinet Minister Rajesh Agarwal for the same seat.
Actor turned BJP leader Anuj Sharma was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh between 2016 to 2022. He has been fielded by the BJP in the Dharsiwa constituency where he is set to face the Chhattisgarh Congress secretary Chhaya Verma.
A four-time MLA, Mohammad Akbar from the Congress is contesting from Kawardha seat in Kabirdham district. He secured a landslide victory against his rivals from this constituency in the 2018 elections. Against him, BJP has tactically placed both Vijay Sharma.
BJP state chief Arun Sao, who currently represents Bilaspur in the Lok Sabha is set to contest from the Lormi Constituency against Thaneshwar Sahu nominated by the Congress.
Chhattisgarh Commerce, Excise and Industries Minister and a tribal leader, Kawasi Lakhma is fighting for the Congress from his traditional seat Konta, in the naxal hit Sukma district. This is a constituency which he has won for five consecutive terms. Konta is a battlefield among the Congress, BJP and Communist Party of India (CPI) with the latter two being represented by Dhaniram Barse and Manish Kunjam respectively.
BJP leader Vishnudeo Sao is a former minister for steel, mines, labour and employment who represented the Raigarh constituency in the Lok Sabha for a record four consecutive terms. He served as the president of Chhattisgarh BJP from 2020 till 2022. He is contending for the Kunkuri seat against Congress MLA UD Minj who is seeking re-election from the same.
Chavindra Karma, son of former Chhattisgarh leader of opposition Mahendra Karma, is seeking the mandate for Congress from Dantewada, a seat which was once held by his late father. BJP’s Bhima Ram Mandavi, who currently holds the seat, is recontesting again from the same seat.
Ex IAS officer OP Chaudhary joined the BJP in 2018 and has been fielded by the party from Raigarh seat against Congress leader Prakash Shakrajeet Naik.
Congress leader and former General Secretary of All India Youth Congress, Vikas Upadhyay is contesting from Raipur City West for the third time against his long standing rival BJP’s Rajesh Munat, who gave him a strong competition in 2018.
BJP's Nankiram Kanwar is the incumbent MLA from Rampur, Chhattisgarh. He held the ministry of home affairs in the Chhattisgarh government between 2008 to 2013 and has also served as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government in the early 90s. He will be competing against Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's Balmukund Rathiya and Congress' Phool Singh Rathiya for the Rampur constituency.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)