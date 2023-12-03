Bilaspur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP Won In This Seat Of Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur Election Result 2023 live updates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections
Bilaspur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Of all the states that went to polls in November 2023, Chhattisgarh is the only one which saw two-phases of polling. The results are finally being declared after the voting, that saw naxal attacks in certain areas. Check Chhattisgarh’s seat-wise results on track how the are performing, all the important live updates, latest news on the election results of , , , and .
The 20 seats of the 90-member state assembly went to poll on November 7 and the remaining 70 on November 17. A total of 1,181 candidates are in the field to gain the mandate of over 2 crore voters in Chhattisgarh.
Bilaspur, which falls under Bilaspur district, has the constituency number 30 in the Chhattisgarh state Assembly. The Bilaspur seat is reserved for General category candidates.
In the 2023 Chhattisgarh state Assembly Elections, Bilaspur constituency is witnessing a fight between Shailesh Pandey of the Congress and Amar Agarwal of the BJP.
BJP won in Bilaspur seat. We have updated this result of 30 based on the live counting of votes.
In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, the Bilaspur seat was won by the Congress candidate Shailesh Pandey . The BJP candidate Amar Agrawal had come in second place.
In 2013, the Bilaspur constituency was won by the BJP candidate Amar Agrawal and the runner-up was the Congress candidate Vani Rao.
Bilaspur assembly constituency falls under Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently held by the BJP.
Female voters outnumber male voters in Chhattisgarh. Of the total 2,03,93,160 registered voters in Chhattisgarh 1,01,35,561 are male, whereas 1,02,56,846 are female voters. The state also has 753 voters of third gender.
As per the final polling figures, 76.31 per cent exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, the total voter turnout was 76.45 per cent.
According to the electoral roll published by the state's Election Commission, there are a total of 251117 electors in Bilaspur constituency for the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Male voters hold a total of 124247, while the count of total female voters in Bilaspur are 126842. Bilaspur seat saw a voter turnout of 56.39 per cent in the 2023 Chhattisgarh election.
Chhattisgarh witnesses a bipolar electoral battle. The main fight in Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 is between the incumbent Congress, led by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Smaller parties like Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also have some presence in a few seats.
The BJP and the Congress have fielded their candidates in all 90 seats. The alliance of BSP and GGP have also put down candidates in all the 90 seats. Among other parties, AAP has fielded candidates in 71 constituencies and JCC, formed by late CM Ajit Jogi, has fielded 77 candidates in Chhattisgarh.
As per the ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) Report, which analysed 1,178 candidates out of 1,181 candidates, there are 155 female candidates. The outgoing assembly of Chhattisgarh has the highest proportion of female MLAs in the country at 14.44 per cent.
Since Chhattisgarh was carved out from Madhya Pradesh and became a separate state in 2000, the state has seen only three chief ministers. Congress, led by the late Ajit Jogi, formed the first government in 2000. Chhattisgarh's first election as a newly-formed was held in 2003, in which BJP emerged as the winner. The saffron party-led by Raman Singh won the following Assembly elections in 2008 and 2013.
The BJP's 15-year rule finally came to an end in 2018 Assembly elections when it could only manage to win 15 seats and Congress' win in 68 seats helped it return to power in Chhattisgarh. Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister.
In the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly election, the Congress faces a stiff challenge from the BJP as the saffron party is keen on returning to power in the state. The BJP has fielded three MPs including a Union Minister.
While the BJP didn't declare a chief ministerial candidate, Congress is banking on the face of incumbent Bhupesh Baghel.
Around 32% of Chhattisgarh's population are Scheduled Tribes and the state has around 29 of its 90 seats reserved for them. Therefore, tribal votes play a key role in the outcome of the elections here. There are 10 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes too.
Farmers and their issues also play key role in this mainly agrarian state. Unemployment and rural economy are other prominent issues.
The BJP's election campaign targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-government over the Mahadev App row and alleged corruption. The Congress is counting on the five-year tenure of its state government to gain another victory.
