Ahiwara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP Won In This Seat Of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh witnesses a bipolar electoral battle. The main fight in Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 is between the incumbent Congress, led by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Smaller parties like Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also have some presence in a few seats.



The BJP and the Congress have fielded their candidates in all 90 seats. The alliance of BSP and GGP have also put down candidates in all the 90 seats. Among other parties, AAP has fielded candidates in 71 constituencies and JCC, formed by late CM Ajit Jogi, has fielded 77 candidates in Chhattisgarh.



As per the ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) Report, which analysed 1,178 candidates out of 1,181 candidates, there are 155 female candidates. The outgoing assembly of Chhattisgarh has the highest proportion of female MLAs in the country at 14.44 per cent.



Since Chhattisgarh was carved out from Madhya Pradesh and became a separate state in 2000, the state has seen only three chief ministers. Congress, led by the late Ajit Jogi, formed the first government in 2000. Chhattisgarh's first election as a newly-formed was held in 2003, in which BJP emerged as the winner. The saffron party-led by Raman Singh won the following Assembly elections in 2008 and 2013.



The BJP's 15-year rule finally came to an end in 2018 Assembly elections when it could only manage to win 15 seats and Congress' win in 68 seats helped it return to power in Chhattisgarh. Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister.



In the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly election, the Congress faces a stiff challenge from the BJP as the saffron party is keen on returning to power in the state. The BJP has fielded three MPs including a Union Minister.



While the BJP didn't declare a chief ministerial candidate, Congress is banking on the face of incumbent Bhupesh Baghel.



Around 32% of Chhattisgarh's population are Scheduled Tribes and the state has around 29 of its 90 seats reserved for them. Therefore, tribal votes play a key role in the outcome of the elections here. There are 10 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes too.



Farmers and their issues also play key role in this mainly agrarian state. Unemployment and rural economy are other prominent issues.



The BJP's election campaign targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-government over the Mahadev App row and alleged corruption. The Congress is counting on the five-year tenure of its state government to gain another victory.