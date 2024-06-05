BJP-Led NDA Loses 55 Seats in Hindi Heartland States in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In these heartland states and Delhi, the NDA has gained in only two states, maintained the status quo in two, and suffered losses in 6.

The only two states where NDA (all BJP seats) has gained are Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh which has 11 seats, the NDA won 9 in 2019, and 10 in 2024 — a gain of one seat. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh which has 29 seats, the NDA won 28 in 2019, but all 29 in 2019 — another gain of 1 seat.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have four and five seats respectively. The NDA (all seats BJP) swept all nine in 2019, and it swept all nine again in 2024.

Now, the losses.

In Bihar, the NDA (the BJP, the Janata Dal [United] and the Lok Janshakti Party) won 39 seats in 2019. That has been reduced to 29.

In Haryana, the NDA (all BJP seats) won with a clean sweep in 2019, 10/10. Now, its tally has been reduced to five.

In Jharkhand, the NDA (the BJP and the All Jharkhand Students Union) won 12 seats in 2019, and that has been reduced to nine, a loss of three seats.

And now, the big losses.

The second biggest loss for the NDA in the Hindi heartland is also their third biggest loss in the country — from Rajasthan. In 2019, NDA won all 25 seats in the state — the BJP won 24 seats, and its ally at the time, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one. Now the RLP has switched to the INDIA bloc and the NDA's seats have come down 24 to 14 - a big loss of 10 seats.

And the biggest loss for the BJP in the Hindi heartland comes from none other than Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to Parliament. Here, the NDA (the BJP, the RLD, and the Apna Dal) has fallen from 64 to 36 — a loss of 28 seats. This loss they suffered despite the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya less than half a year ago.