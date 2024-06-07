Election Results: NDA's Biggest Gains & Losses Were Among 2 Minority Groups

The BJP-led NDA won a slender majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and one of the biggest data points emerging from the post-poll analysis is that the ruling alliance doesn't have a single Lok Sabha MP from India's three biggest religious minorities - Muslims, Christians and Sikhs.

However, the voting preferences of religious minorities have undergone some changes compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the data published by Lokniti-CSDS in The Hindu, the NDA has made major gains among Christians and incurred losses among Sikhs. In fact even after factoring in castes within Hindus, the NDA's biggest gains among any community were among Christians and biggest losses among Sikhs.

On the other hand, the Congress-led alliance has suffered significant losses among Christians.

Here's how vote preferences changed among different religious minorities.