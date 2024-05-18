Lok Sabha Election: Battle of Bathinda Is About 2 Old & Bitter Feuds. Here's How

This is the home turf of the Badal family. Badal village - where the family hails from - falls in Lambi tehsil of Sri Muktsar Sahib district. It comes under the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. The Badal family, and by extension the Akali Dal, have dominated politics in Bathinda and adjoining areas.

In the last 40 years, one or the other faction of the Akali Dal has won Bathinda Lok Sabha seat eight out of 10 times. They have lost the seat only twice in this period. Once at the hands of the Congress in 1991, an election whose fairness is disputed as it was boycotted by most Akali factions. The second was in the anti-SAD wave in 1999 at the hands of the Communists who were being backed by the Congress.

The SAD's hegemony in the area is such that each of the five main candidates in the fray this time have had an association with the Akali Dal at some point of time or the other.

The Akalis have dominated this area with an iron fist and their rivals have often accused them of using intimidation and even violence to maintain their hold. In this election, there are two major feuds that are in play, both going back to different phases of SAD (Badal)'s dominance in the region.