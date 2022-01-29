UP Polls: Akhilesh, Jayant Chaudhary Together Only Till Counting, Says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah.
Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) during a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP), on Saturday, 29 January, claiming that "Akhilesh Yadav & Jayant Chaudhary are together only till counting."
His comments came a day after Akhilesh and Jayant Chaudhary addressed a joint media conference in Muzaffarnagar, where the duo had unravelled a host of promises towards the farming community.
Akhilesh had also taken a jibe at the BJP's offer to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary.
BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Wednesday, 26 January, had said that the party wanted to "welcome" Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary to the saffron fold, but the Jat leader had chosen the "wrong path."
"Sochiye kaise halaat hain unki ki niyotaa dena pad raha hai (Imagine what condition they're in...that they're sending invites)," Akhilesh remarked.
Amit Shah also laid stress on the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013, asking the public "if they had forgotten the riots?"
Later in the day, during another event in Saharanpur, he said, "What was SP Govt's role in Muzaffarnagar riots? Those who were involved in the riots were made victims and the victims were made accused and put behind bars, just for the sake of appeasement."
"SP government gave a mini CM, a bahubali, a scam & a riot to each district during its rule. That was the definition of development for SP. On the contrary, BJP Govt gave a product (One District, One Product scheme), a major industry & a medical college to each district," he added.
Shah's outreach is a part of the BJP efforts to strike a chord with the voters in the Western UP, where the leaders have been conducting door-to-door campaigns and public meetings almost every day.
