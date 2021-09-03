ABP-CVoter: BJP to See a Drop in Seats But Rise Past Majority Mark in UP Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party+ is projected to see a significant drop of 62 seats from the 2017 results (325 seats), but will continue to remain well above the majority mark with 263 seats.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party+ is expected to see an increase of 65 seats, going from 48 in 2017 to 113 now.

The BSP and INC, however, are projected to lose five and two seats respectively, going for from 19 to 14 and seven to five.