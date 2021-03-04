Chinese Hackers Likely to Continue Targeting India’s Infra in 2021

India is likely to see a rise in attacks throughout 2021 on its infrastructure and organisations by Chinese state-sponsored threat actor groups like Red Echo, US-based cybersecurity company Recorded Future said on Thursday, 4 March.

Amid the Indo-China conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020, China-based threat actor group, codenamed ‘Red Echo’, had targted at least 10 assets of India’s critical power sector as well as two ports, a report by the company had stated.

“Targeting of important organisations in India by Chinese groups like Red Echo will likely continue in 2021,” the company stated during Thursday’s press conference.