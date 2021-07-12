Prasad Greets New IT Min Vaishnaw, Lauds Him for Assertion of IT Rules

This came after the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to allow any interim protection to Twitter and noted that it was open to the government to pursue any action against the social media company in compliance with Article 4(d) of India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules.

The Centre and the microblogging site have been locked in a tussle for months over the issue of compliance with the new IT Rules.

On Sunday, Vaishnaw wrote on Koo, the Indian alternative to Twitter, that he had reviewed the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021, along with his MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar.