World Consumer Rights day 2022: Theme, Significance and History

World Consumer Day is celebrated on 15 March every year.
(Image: iStock)
World Consumer Rights day is celebrated on 15 March 2022 every year with an aim to encourage awareness about consumer rights and needs across the world.
Consumer rights mean that person who buys the goods, products or services has the right to know about the purity, quality, price and other standards. People are not aware of their rights and therefore this day is celebrated to protect the customers from fraudulent activities in the market.
Consumer Rights Day is a global event to encourage people to be aware of their consumer rights and duties so that they can make informed decisions. It was Consumer International that started observing this day and still celebrates it every year.
Consumer International is a global federation of consumer organizations that was founded in 1960 as an independent and influential voice of the consumers.
This day was first celebrated in the year 1983 and 15 March was chosen because it was on this day that U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy mentioned four important consumer rights in his speech to Congress:
Right to safety
Right to be informed
Right to choose
Right to be heard.
World consumer rights day holds a significant purpose and we can understand the same from the following points:
World consumer day can be used to spread awareness and make people sharp and smart consumers. It can protect consumers from greedy companies and fraudulent activities.
Everyone is a consumer in one way or the other, even the companies from whom we buy the goods. That is why it is important to celebrate this day which holds importance for everyone.
The more people are aware of their consumer rights and needs, the more change we can bring together.
The theme for world consumer rights day 2022 is "Fair Digital Finance". It calls for fair digital finance in the marketplace everywhere. It aims to encourage people to create insights and campaigns which are consumer-centered as well as inclusive, data protected, safe & private, and sustainable.
