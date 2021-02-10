Govt’s Cyber Volunteers Move Raises Social Media ‘Vigilante’ Fears

As the controversial move by the Union Home Ministry to enlist ‘cyber volunteers’ to flag unlawful content, including anti-national posts, questions have been raised about its legality, scope and necessity.

According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal under the Home Ministry (MHA), the Cyber Crime Volunteers Program is meant to, ‘bring together citizens with passion to serve the nation on a single platform and contribute in fight against cybercrime in the country’.

The portal specifies that the ‘volunteers’ will report to the government’s illegal and unlawful content, including posts that go against the sovereignty, integrity, defence and security of India.

According to an The Indian Express report, the programme will be piloted on a trial basis in Jammu and Kashmir, and Tripura, and that its scale would be calibrated depending on feedback.