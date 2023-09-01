'INDIA' Coalition Makes Progress: Mumbai Meeting Yields 5 Key Achievements

The third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Opposition coalition concluded in Mumbai on 1 September, with the parties resolving to "contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible".

The alliance seems to be proceeding in a systematic way, with the first meeting in Patna in June providing a foundation for unity, the name 'INDIA' being announced in the August meeting in Bengaluru, and the Mumbai meeting providing the alliance's slogan and some kind of an organisational structure.

This article will look at the key takeaways from the Mumbai meeting.