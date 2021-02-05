Internet Shutdown Amplifying Fake News, Rumours: Farmers & Experts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not extend an order to suspend Internet beyond 11 pm on 2 February at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri --the three locations bordering Delhi where farmer groups continue to swell to protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament last September. However, protesters at the three locations have said internet services remained blocked or severely affected on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Free speech experts have spoken up on the numerous adverse impacts of internet shutdowns, especially in creating information silos and amplifying misinformation and rumour mongering rather than control them.

This appeal has been backed by voices from the border protest sites who have spoken up explaining the variety of problems faced, including the amplification of false information and rumours across the three locations.