'No City For the Elderly': Why Are Delhi's Senior Citizens Always On Guard?

Laxmi Dabas, 75, on Thursday, 11 February, went for an eye-checkup to a clinic 12 km from her house in South Delhi.

"The eye drop used by the doctor left me with a blurred vision. I was told it's going to be that way for 6-7 hours. My son lives in Bengaluru. He said he'd book a cab for me to go home but I decided to stay back because I did not want to risk taking a cab when I couldn't see properly. Who knows what the driver would have done?" she said.

A former school teacher, Dabas has been living by herself in a four-bedroom house in Delhi since 2015 after she lost her husband to lung cancer.

"Living alone is difficult especially after you cross a certain age. Everyday you hear and read about cases of senior citizens being murdered or robbed," she said, referring to the death of an 88-year-old woman in Delhi, which she recently read about in the newspaper.