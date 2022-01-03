Twitter Accounts of Indian Medical Association, 2 Others Hacked

The hackers changed their Twitter handle to “Elon Musk” and promoted cryptocurrency and Bitcoin links via a series of tweets
(Photo: iStock)
The Twitter accounts of the Indian Medical Association, Indian Council of World Affairs and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank were hacked on Sunday, 2 January.
The hackers changed their Twitter handle to “Elon Musk” and promoted cryptocurrency and Bitcoin links via a series of tweets. Even though the accounts of IMA and ICRW were recovered later the same day, the tweets on Mann Deshi Mahila Bank’s account are still available on their page.
While the bio remained unchanged, the Twitter name of the micro-finance bank was changed to a dot, with the latest tweets from the early morning of Monday, 3 January promoting cryptocurrency.
The Twitter account of Indian Medical Association on Sunday, 2 January
The Twitter account of micro finance bank Mann Deshi Mahila Bank on Monday, 3 January
The PMO said that the alleged hacker posted a Bitcoin giveaway link from it.
"The Twitter handle of PM @Narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured," PMO India wrote it in a tweet.
