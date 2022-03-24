WB: Two TMC Leaders Attacked in Separate Incidents Days After Birbhum Violence

Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were reportedly attacked in separate incidents in West Bengal on Wednesday, 23 March, days after a local TMC leader was killed in the state's Birbhum district, leading to widespread violence that claimed the lives of at least eight people.

Roopa Sarkar, a newly-elected councillor from Tarakeswar, was allegedly hit by a Maruti van from behind while she was on her way home on a bike, India Today reported.

The councillor was immediately rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. Her condition is said to be critical.

In another incident on Wednesday, a local TMC leader named Sahadev Mandal was fired upon in the state's Nadia district.