Telangana: Man's Head Found at Foot of Idol; Police Probing Case in 'All Angles'

A decapitated head of an unidentified man was found at a place of worship in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Monday, 10 January, police said.

The incident happened under Chintapalli police station limits in the district and the priest, who noticed the head lying at the feet of a Mahankali idol in the religious place, informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and took up investigation after a case of murder was registered.