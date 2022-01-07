'Son Aloof for Months Before Arrest': Bulli Bai Case Accused Vishal Jha's Father

Vishal, 21, is a second-year civil engineering student of Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru. He has an elder sister who works for an MNC. "The family seems shocked but we have clinching evidence in the case," a Mumbai Police official said, on the condition of anonymity.

Vishal Jha is booked under IPC Sections 153(A) for 'creating enmity between religious groups,' 153(B) for 'prejudice to national integration,' 295(A) for 'deliberate malicious act to outrage religious feelings,' 354 D for 'stalking,' 509 for 'insulting modesty,' and 500 for 'defamation,' apart from Section 67 of the IT Act that pertains to 'transmitting obscene content in electronic form.'

In the Bulli Bai app, which came up on GitHub, photographs of scores of Muslim women were uploaded in a bid to 'auction' them. Vishal was the first to be arrested in connection with the case.

Vishal was a bright student when he was doing his schooling in Patna. "There were youngsters who were always hanging out with him," his father said. The warm social outlook, however, changed when he reached Bengaluru for his higher studies.

The youngster hardly maintained any links with the family on phone for months together. "He was always busy and called home only when he needed money," Sudhir Jha said. The reason for his distancing could have been "a group" he got attached to online, a Mumbai Police official said.