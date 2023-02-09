Aaftab Tried to Build Alibi, Misled Cops: Shraddha Walkar Case Charge Sheet

(Trigger warning: Description of violence, gory details.)

“…Tortured and tormented Shraddha decided to break up with the accused several times but she could not because she had no support system and she was largely banking on the accused, or rather, she was at no return point.”

This is one of the things that the Delhi Police has written in its 6,600-page-long charge sheet in relation to the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The gruesome murder of 28-year-old Walkar, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, in Delhi, came to light in November 2022 – six months after the incident. The Delhi police submitted the charge sheet in a Delhi court in January this year and it has testimonies of 182 people.