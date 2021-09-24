RTI Activist Vipin Agarwal Shot Dead in Bihar's East Champaran

Right to Information (RTI) activist Vipin Agarwal was shot dead in Bihar's East Champaran on Friday, 23 September.

The incident reportedly took place near Harsiddhi block office in Motihari, an area which was fairly crowded at the time.

Agarwal was shot at by a number of unknown persons riding a bike. He was subsequently taken to Motihari's Sadar Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.