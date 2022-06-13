Pune Police Detains Suspected Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter in a 2021 Murder Case

Santosh Jadhav, a suspected shooter in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained by the Pune Police in an older case, an official said on Monday, 13 June. An aide of Jadhav, identified as Nagnath Suryavanshi, has also been nabbed.

Jadhav has been detained in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Pune, as per a report by news agency PTI, citing Additional Director General (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal. He had been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Jadhav had been absconding for a year. His name had cropped up in the Moose Wala murder case, along with that of Nagnath Suryavanshi, as per the report.