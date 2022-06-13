Pune Police Detains Suspected Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter in a 2021 Murder Case

Santosh Jadhav, a suspected shooter in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained by the Pune Police, an official said on Monday, 13 June. An aide of Jadhav has also been nabbed.
Santosh Jadhav, a suspected shooter in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained by the Pune Police in an older case, an official said on Monday, 13 June. An aide of Jadhav, identified as Nagnath Suryavanshi, has also been nabbed.
Jadhav has been detained in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Pune, as per a report by news agency PTI, citing Additional Director General (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal. He had been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Jadhav had been absconding for a year. His name had cropped up in the Moose Wala murder case, along with that of Nagnath Suryavanshi, as per the report.
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Saurabh Mahakal, who is allegedly a close associate of the shooters involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, was arrested on 8 June.
A member of the Bishnoi gang, Mahakal is accused of sheltering Jadhav after his name came up in the 2021 murder case, the police said on Monday, reported PTI. Mahakal is presently in police custody.
Mahakal was also questioned by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on 5 June, in connection with a threat letter sent to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Delhi Police Special CP (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said on 8 June.
Six out of the eight shooters, whose pictures were sent out, have been identified, the Delhi Police said during a media briefing on 10 June.
Sidhu Moose Wala was fatally shot on 29 May by unidentified men near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. According to the reports, the autopsy suggested that the body had 25 bullet injuries.
