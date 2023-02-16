'1st Woman in Family to Leave Village For Studies': Kin of ‘Bold’ Nikki Yadav

Just over a year apart, Nikki and Nidhi Yadav were inseparable since childhood. “Nikki was so bold and street smart. I wanted to be like her, I wanted to be like my elder sister,” said Nidhi, as tears rolled down her eyes.

It’s been a week since 23-year-old Nikki was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot near north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate.

And it’s been four days since Nikki and Nidhi’s father received that dreadful call from the police, asking him to identify his eldest child’s dead body.