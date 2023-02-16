'1st Woman in Family to Leave Village For Studies': Kin of ‘Bold’ Nikki Yadav

On the intervening night of 9 and 10 February, 24-year-old Sahil, who was studying Pharmacy at Galgotias College, strangulated his long-time girlfriend Nikki, with a data cable of his mobile phone, inside his car.
(Photo: The Quint/Vibhushita Singh)
Just over a year apart, Nikki and Nidhi Yadav were inseparable since childhood. “Nikki was so bold and street smart. I wanted to be like her, I wanted to be like my elder sister,” said Nidhi, as tears rolled down her eyes.
It’s been a week since 23-year-old Nikki was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot near north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate.
And it’s been four days since Nikki and Nidhi’s father received that dreadful call from the police, asking him to identify his eldest child’s dead body.
A photo of Nikki on Nidhi’s phone.
On the intervening night of 9 and 10 February, 24-year-old Sahil, who was studying Pharmacy at Galgotias College, strangulated his long-time girlfriend Nikki, with a data cable of his mobile phone, inside his car. Hours later, he got married to another woman, after he allegedly hid Nikki’s body inside a fridge at a dhaba on the outskirts of Delhi.
The cremation ground where Nikki was cremated on 15 February.
At the Yadav home in Jhajjar, relatives and neighbours spoke about their beloved Nikki – the bold, bright, young woman, who loved Netflix and pizza – and the tragic end she met. This is her story.
Nearly 70 km away from Delhi, in Haryana's Jhajjar district, a narrow bylane leads to a one-storeyed house where Nikki used to live with her parents and her two siblings till she left home for higher studies. She was pursuing her Bachelor's in English from Galgotias College in Greater Noida.
Nikki's house in Jhajjar, Haryana.
Nikki's paternal uncle Praveen,
Outside the Yadav house, men of the family and neighbourhood sat and demanded justice. Inside, silence enveloped the rooms. Nikki’s mother is nowhere to be seen. “She has fallen sick since she heard what happened,” said Nidhi.
The two sisters lived together at a rented house in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and would return to Jhajjar often. “Our parents wanted us to study and be independent. We would come back home for Diwali, Christmas and other festivals,” recalled Nidhi, who is pursuing her Masters in Noida.
All of Nidhi’s memories are intertwined with Nikki’s. “My sister spent most of her time reading novels. She loved writing too. She would watch shows on Netflix… and recommend them to me,” said Nidhi, as she fought back tears.
Nidhi said that Nikki wanted to become a professor. She recalled, “She loved different cuisines and pizza was her favourite."
Nidhi said that her sister was also taking coaching classes for NEET but “lost interest in that because she loved English and wanted to study Literature.”
Nidhi recalled a moving memory – one that ended in tears on Thursday. “Nobody at home celebrates New Year’s eve, so it was just the two of us that night, lying side by side, wishing people on our phones. Nikki asked me ‘mujhe new year nahi wish karegi kya? (Won't you wish me a Happy New Year?)' To which I responded, ‘Main kya wish karu? Tu rahegi meri saath poore zindagi (Why should I wish you? You are here with me forever)'"
People grieving Nikki's loss at her home in Jhajjar on 16 February.
Grief quickly paved way for anger and shock in the conversation, as Nidhi recalled the day her father received the call from police. It was 13 February. “He was called to identify a body. He went alone, came back and broke the news to the family that we had lost Nikki,” recalled Nidhi.
She said that she spoke to Nikki last on the day she disappeared. “Nikki left home early that morning. She told me that she is going to a friend’s place, and called me late evening too. She asked me to have dinner and not wait up for her,” said Nidhi.
Finding this suspicious, Nidhi alerted her family back home in Jhajjar. "Sahil repeated the same thing to our father when he approached him," Nikki alleged.
“How is it that the groom disappeared on his wedding day and his parents took no notice?” asked Nidhi.
As per Delhi police, Sahil and Nikki travelled to their “respective coaching institutes daily in the same bus, and they became friends and later on fell in love. They started meeting before and after the coaching classes. In February 2018, the accused took admission in D. Pharma in Galgotias College at Greater Noida and the deceased also took admission in the same college in the BA (English Honours) course. Thereafter, both of them started living together at Greater Noida in a rented house.”
During COVID-19 lockdown, the two returned to their respective homes and started living together again once the lockdown was lifted, as per police.
Police claimed that Sahil did not inform Nikki about his marriage plans, and when he was confronted about this by Nikki, he allegedly strangulated her.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)