Nikki Yadav Murder FIR: Injuries on Waist, Legs Apart From Strangulation Marks

As per the FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav, allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot, last week, there were “strangulation marks on her neck,” as well as “injury marks on her waist and legs.”

On the intervening night of 9 and 10 February, Nikki was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil, 24, in his car, after which he kept her body in a fridge at a dhaba in Mitraon village on the outskirts of Delhi. The same day, he got married to another woman.

On 13 February, Gehlot was arrested by Delhi Police. Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav had claimed that the accused “strangulated the victim with the help of a data cable of his mobile phone... The accused and the deceased were in a relationship for the past few years.”

An FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) of the IPC has been filed at Dwarka district’s Baba Haridas Nagar police station. The complainant is a Delhi police personnel.