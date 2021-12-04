Narcotics & Bitcoins: Was Hacker Sriki Kept Medically 'Drugged' in Custody?

Speaking to The Quint, Tobby Simon, president of Bengaluru-based think-tank Synergia Group says, “Cyptocurrency is secure, decentralised and anonymous and that is what helps darknet markets become a safe haven for illegal activities.” Drawing from the chargesheet, Simon said that Sriki managed to access the darknet through the onion router, TOR.

In TOR, data is encrypted in layers just like the layers of an onion. Using encryption, TOR keeps the identities and IP addresses of people accessing the darknet untraceable. “Sriki chose drugs because profit margins are high and cash is generated through commissions. It is the fastest cash business."

Did Bengaluru police take Sriki’s drug habit and trade seriously? Prima facie, the police’s case seems murky.

In a writ filed before Karnataka High Court in February 2021, Sriki's father Gopal Ramesh, accused the police of getting a stomach wash medically performed on Sriki to prevent detection of drugs in his body. The police, however, say that this writ was dismissed by the High Court.