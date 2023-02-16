Nalasopara Murder: Accused Hid Partner's Body in Bed Box, Sold Rest of Furniture

Hardik Shah and his live-in partner Megha Torbi were to celebrate Valentine's Day together at their rented home in Nalasopara area near Mumbai. But, on 13 February, an argument between the couple turned ugly, with Hardik allegedly killing Megha in a 'fit of rage', a Mumbai Police official, who is part of the investigating team, told The Quint.

The 27-year-old allegedly strangulated his partner with a towel, and hid her body in the bed box. According to police sources, he slept on the same bed – beneath which Megha's body was laid – on the night of the incident.