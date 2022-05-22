Delhi Woman, 2 Daughters Kill Selves After Turning Flat Into 'Gas Chamber'

The woman identified as Manju and her two daughters Anshika and Anku, sealed their entire house with polythene, turned on the gas cylinder knob and also left an angithi (traditional coal brazier) burning for the poisonous gas to get collected. The cop who opened the door and entered the flat found three dead bodies in one bedroom with three coal burners next to them.

Presuming that they died due to suffocation, Delhi police have also learned that Manju was allegedly depressed over the death of her husband due to COVID-19 last year. The domestic worker and neighbours also informed the police that the woman was unwell and was bedridden due to health complications.

The police said inquest proceedings have been initiated. Clarifying that there were no allegations by anyone, the police also said that the investigation into the matter is on.