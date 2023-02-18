‘Never Been Violent’ Says Vigilante Monu Manesar. But What About This Evidence?

The Indian Express reported that Pawan Kumar, state president of the VHP in Haryana, said that Monu Manesar and gau rakshaks were being falsely framed.

Calling it a conspiracy against cow vigilantes, Kumar said, “There should be a thorough forensic probe by the police. Merely on the basis of statements of a relative of victims and without any investigation, the names of Bajrang Dal members have been added to the FIR. Let there be a CBI enquiry. If Monu Manesar is arrested under false charges, we will protest and hold a mahapanchayat.”

Manesar himself, while speaking to The Quint on 16 February, stated, “I did not know them (Junaid and Nasir), I wasn’t there or anywhere close. On the night of 14 February, I was with 8-9 of my friends and we stayed the night at a hotel in Gurgaon. We left only the next day at around 1 pm. I went to my home in Manesar on 15 February, there is CCTV footage of my movements. No one from the Bajrang Dal is involved in this case. Whoever did this should not be spared.”

One of the men mentioned in the FIR has been arrested. Gaurav Srivastava, Inspector General of Police (Bharatpur Range), stated, “Several teams were formed to nab the people named in the FIR.”