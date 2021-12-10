No Bitcoins & Weak Forensic Evidence: Bengaluru Police May Fail to Nail Sriki

(This is the fourth in The Quint's five-part series on the Bengaluru Bitcoin Scam. The first three can be accessed here, here and here.)

While high-profile hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki may have been part of an international bitcoin theft chain, the Bengaluru police has done little to recover the cyber-loot. This is what the scant forensic evidence attached to Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) chargesheet in the drugs case against the 25-year-old, has revealed.

As per forensic evidence submitted by both Unocoin and Group Cyber Id Technologies Pvt Ltd, two of the seven electronic items including phones and hard-disks recovered from Sriki and co-accused Robin Khandelwal, have provided very little evidence of bitcoin theft. This, even as peripheral evidence points to the fact that Sriki had several bitcoin wallets and had access to lakhs of bitcoin addresses.

A bitcoin wallet is a digital wallet used to send and receive bitcoins. A bitcoin address is like a bank account number.

Have the police not dug deep enough?