Rescued from Gurugram, Minor Back in Jharkhand But Still 22 Km Away from Home

On a sultry weekday afternoon at a hospital in Jharkhand's Simdega, the minor girl got her wounds dressed. There are fading bruises, cuts and burn marks on her limbs -- cruel reminders of the torture she underwent while she was employed as a domestic help at a Gurugram house.

"I am back in Simdega but still haven't gone home, still haven't gone to my village... I miss it,” she said.

On 19 February, the child returned to her district after spending a few days at a Gurugram hospital, where she underwent treatment after she was rescued form her employer's house, where she was allegedly tortured for months by them.

But home is still far. She is staying at a shelter home in Simdega. Why? Because it's close to a hospital that she has to frequent for her treatment. Her village is located 22 km from the main town, the hospital and the shelter home.

"It will be tough for her to visit the hospital for her treatment if she goes back home, it's far," explained Rishi Kant of NGO Shakti Vahini that helped with her repatriation.

The narrow, winding path to her home in a village deep inside Simdega is hardly navigable by car.

"She will stay here till her treatment is complete," said the shelter home superintendent.