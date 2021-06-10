5 Lakh Duped of Rs 150 cr: Cops Bust Indo-Chinese Fraud Syndicate

The Delhi Police’s cyber cell on Wednesday, 9 June, busted a nationwide fraud syndicate run by a group of Chinese nationals in collusion with Indian fraudsters. They duped more than five lakh Indians of over Rs 150 crores in two months.

The fraudsters claimed to offer profitable returns on an online multilevel marketing campaign through their “malicious mobile applications”. The apps, such as Power Bank, EZPlan, and others, were listed on Google Play, the Delhi Police said.