Lakhimpur Kheri: Teenage Girl Gang-Raped, Killed; Elder Sister and 7 Arrested

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men and strangled to death in the presence of and collusion with her elder sister in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday, 29 June.
The accused are aged between 18 and 19 years.
According to the police, the sisters had frequent quarrels after the younger one recently came to know about the elder one's illicit relations with the four men and objected to it.
Then, the minor girl was strangled to death with her scarf.
The elder sister was present there while two other men – Deepu Chauhan and Arjun – stood guard, the police officer said. The minor's body was spotted by some villagers later that day, the police said.
According to the SP, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime and narrated the chain of events during interrogation.