Kerala Blasts: Thadiyantavida Family 'Ostracised' Despite Nazeer's Acquittal

Even two months after Thadiyantavida Nazeer’s acquittal in the Kozhikode twin blast case of 2006, his father Abdul Majeed is living a quiet and isolated life. In Thayyil, a coastal village in Kerala’s Kannur, Majeed is still known as the father of a ‘terrorist.’

The Kerala High Court acquitted 35-year-old Nazeer and his friend S Shafaz in January this year. Majeed, however, has reasons to believe that the unexpected acquittal, may not give him relief. His son’s release from prison is not imminent, he said.