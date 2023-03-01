In Mumbai's Kamathipura, a Sordid Tale of Exploitation of Women From Bangladesh

On a busy weekday evening at Mumbai’s Kamathipura – home to over 12,000 sex workers – a middle-aged woman stood outside her home and awaited a client.

The lanes of Kamathipura have been home to her for over a decade.

On being asked where she has come from and why, pat came a reply in Bengali, “Murshidabad gyacho, jao, bujhbe keno eshechi? Khabo ki? (Have you been to Murshidabad? If you had been, you would have known why I am here. What do I eat?)"

Nearby, a biryani shop has on its menu fish curry, cholar dal (split Bengal gram cooked with coconut) and aloo posto (a side dish made with spiced potato cooked in chillies, turmeric and poppy seeds).

Gradually, food habits have changed in Kamathipura, as more and more Bengali-speaking women from West Bengal and Bangladesh get trafficked there.