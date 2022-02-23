Harsha Murder: Shivamogga Muslims Leave Homes, Businesses Behind for Safety

At 11 pm on 20 February, L* woke up to the sound of stones hitting the roof of her house. Her family was not aware that a Bajrang Dal member named Harsha Jingade was killed just a few metres away from their home in Seegehatti, Shivamogga.

Soon after Jingade was hacked to death, violence broke out in the locality, predominantly populated by Hindus. When The Quint spoke to L, a Muslim woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity, she and her family had moved over 10 kilometres away from their home, fearing further rioting in the area. This, even as the Karnataka police has imposed curfew till 26 February in Shivamogga district.